Baby ducks rescued in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. - A nice act by firefighters in the city of Batavia.

They rescued some baby ducks from a storm drain near the intersection of West Main Street and Dellinger Avenue Thursday night.

The ducks fell in while trying to cross the street with their mother. Unfortunately, one of the ducks didn't make it.

But the remaining ducks went on their way after the firefighters answered the call to get them out.

