Baby Buffalo Zoo reindeer name released

BUFFALO, N.Y,. -- After more than 1,200 votes, the Buffalo Zoo's new baby Scandinavian Reindeer has a name.

Buffalo Zoo representatives announced the reindeer's name Sunday afternoon.

Out of several names suggested by keepers, the name Thor received the most votes from the public. The suggested names were Thor, Pulsar, Yukon and Max.

Thor was about 12 pounds when he was born at the zoo April 18 to first-time parents.

"He's doing great, very healthy," said Todd Geise, the Buffalo Zoo's Director of Marketing. "He's almost doubled his weight in a month."

Geise said Thor is now starting to eat solid food in addition to his mother's milk, and will grow very quickly.

