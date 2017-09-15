3407 Safety Rules May Be Rolled Back

This aerial image shows the wreckage from the crash scene of Continental Flight 3407 in Clarence Center, NY in February 2009. (Photo: Courtesy Erie County Air One)

WASHINGTON (AP) - An influential industry committee is recommending the government eliminate or scale back dozens of aviation safety rules, including one on airline pilot qualifications.



The committee voted Thursday to make the recommendations to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA adopted the rule on pilot qualification at Congress' direction after the fatal crash of Flight 3407 in Clarence Center, New York in 2009.

The current safety rules require first officers to have at least 1,500 hours of flying experience, the same minimum requirement for captains.

The committee said it was offering the recommendations in response to President Donald Trump's directives to cut government regulations. The committee was formed by the FAA and meets under its auspices.



The report recommends giving commercial airline pilot licenses to pilots with less than 1,500 hours if they receive acceptable academic training from their airline.

