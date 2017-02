WGRZ Photo/Jim Gibbons

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Preparations have already started for the 42nd year of the popular Shakespeare in the Park series.

Open auditions were held Saturday at Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart for this summer's productions of "Merry Wives of Windsor" and Macbeth" at the open-air stage in Delaware Park.

Call Backs will be held Sunday and Monday.

The shows begin June 22nd.

