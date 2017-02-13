Attorney speaks out on death in BPD custody

Joed Viera Photo (Photo: Joed Viera Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- It’s been six days since Wardel Davis, a 20-year-old African American man, died after an encounter with two Buffalo police officers on the city’s West Side.

What little the public has been told has come primarily from the police and an attorney representing the two officers. Another side of the story is emerging in an exclusive interview with the attorney retained by Davis’s family.

"There are troubling inconsistencies with the police version of events,” Steve Cohen told Investigative Post.

Cohen, a veteran defense and civil rights attorney, said he is troubled by a lack of transparency on the part of police, including their refusal to refuse autopsy results to the family.

Cohen also said he is disturbed by the conduct of Buffalo police since Davis died. He said police picked up and interrogated his fiance, Jashalyn Washington, for three hours and questioned her without an attorney present.

During the interview, Cohen said police seized three cell phones belonging to her and Davis over her objections, and returned them only after downloading the data from them.

"We don’t know the facts yet. And we’re not being given access to the facts. We are being kept from the facts right now, kept from the investigation," Cohen said.

