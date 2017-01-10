Attica Prison On Lockdown

Attica Correctional Facility Tuesday after it had been placed on lockdown Sunday. Contributor Photo/Alecia Kaus

ATTICA, N.Y. -- The Attica Correctional Facility has been placed on lockdown after fights Sunday involving inmates using illegal weapons and a stabbing, according to NYSCOPBA, the union that represents the state's corrections officers.

The first brawl happened Saturday at about 2:20 p.m.in the facility's A yard. It involved illegal weapons and another fight the next day at 3 p.m. in the same yard also involved illegal weapons and eight men.

Immediately after the conflict involving the eight men, another fight in the D Yard broke out involving 12 inmates. Two gas canisters were deployed to stop the violence, officials say.

At about the same time Sunday, two other fights broke out in the facility's D Yard, one involving two men and the other fight involved 10 men, five on five, and illegal weapons.

The B Yard was closed Sunday due to a fight involving a stabbing while the other clashes were going on.

No staff members were injured in any of the physical confrontations.

While the Attica facility is on lockdown, officials are searching for weapons and other illegal items.