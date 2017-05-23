Tamiyah Penn

LOCKPORT, N.Y. -- The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has issued an Attempt to Locate for a 12-year-old reported missing as a runaway from the Town of Lockport.

Tamiyah Penn is described as a black female who is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff's Department Dispatch at 716-438-3393 at any time or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 716-438-3327 during normal business hours.

Tamiyah was also reported missing last Thursday.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV