WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Attempt to Locate a runaway issued in Niagara County

WGRZ 10:42 PM. EDT May 23, 2017

LOCKPORT, N.Y. -- The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has issued an Attempt to Locate for a 12-year-old reported missing as a runaway from the Town of Lockport. 

Tamiyah Penn is described as a black female who is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff's Department Dispatch at 716-438-3393 at any time or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 716-438-3327 during normal business hours. 

Tamiyah was also reported missing last Thursday. 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories