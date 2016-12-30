At Galleria In Just Two Days, 12 Arrested, One With Loaded Gun

CHEEKTOWAGA - "It's just kids that congregate with nothing else to do and eventually they find trouble with each other,” says Assistant Chief Jim Speyer of the Cheektowaga Police Department

Speyers is talking about Christmas and the day after at the Walden Galleria. In just those two day, Speyer says some 90 people were ejected from mall property. Another dozen were arrested, most for trespassing, one with a loaded handgun.

“In most cases, it’s parents dropping the kids off, coming back a few hours later to pick them up. And while they’re there, they’re unsupervised. The mall security and us, we’re all kinda baby-sitting them,” says Speyer.

Mall management was unavailable to talk about the disturbances that kept mall security staff and off-duty Cheektowaga cops busy for the two day period.

The Galleria does have a curfew policy. It requires minors be accompanied by someone 21-years-old or older after 4pm, but only on Fridays and Saturdays. Christmas and the day after fell on a Sunday and a Monday.

Speyer says the department meets with mall management next week. One anticipated topic of discussion will be a possible expansion of the mal's curfew policy to include the holiday season when so many young people are off from school.