Ashley and Krupp shooting victim dies

WGRZ Photo/Jim Gibbons

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A 43-year-old man has died after a shooting late Sunday morning at Ashley and Krupp streets, Buffalo Police say.

The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. Krupp Street is off of Broadway. The victim was transported from the scene in an ambulance.

Police have not yet released the shooting victim's name.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

