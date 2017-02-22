Artpark starts Kickstarter for painted lot

Tanis Winslow, Artpark Director of Visual Arts & Family Programs. WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke)

LEWISTON, N.Y. -- Folks at Artpark are hoping nostalgia and donations can help bring back a brightly-colored feature to Lewiston.

The pastel-painted parking lot known as "Niagara 1979" was once the world's largest painting.

Now, Artpark is aiming to recreate it.

They've launched a Kickstarter online fundraiser to raise the $20,000 required to make it happen.

"The community asks often for us to bring back these incredible artworks that were here in the 70's and 80's, and we're trying to do it, but we need the community's help," says Tanis Winslow, Artpark Director of Visual Arts & Family Programs.

Artpark plans to have a ground of painters take on the project in May.

