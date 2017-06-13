Artpark reschedules canceled recitals

Dancers wait after they hear their ArtPark recital has been canceled. WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug (Photo: WGRZ)

LEWISTON, NY-- The dance recitals that were canceled this part weekend at ArtPark have been rescheduled.

The Lorraine Goddard Dance Studio recitals will now take place Sunday, June 18 at 11am and 4:30pm at Artpark's Mainstage Theater.

The recitals were canceled last weekend due to power problems at the venue. Several patrons were upset because of the late notice of the cancelation.

Artpark and the Lorraine Goddard Dance Studio issued a joint statement Monday evening:

Artpark & Company and our friends at Lorraine Goddard Dance Studio, are very pleased to announce that the 2017 dance recitals have been rescheduled for Sunday June 18th (11AM and 4:30PM) at Artpark’s Mainstage Theater. Having been faced with an unexpected power outage this past Saturday, Lorraine Goddard Dance Studio would like to reiterate that the New York State Parks, Artpark and Goddard Dance staff and management did all they could to manage the difficult situation and we are looking forward to our continuing partnership. We are thrilled that the young talented dancers and their families can finally celebrate the fruits of their hard work.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV