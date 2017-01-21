Arrest In Buffalo Fire That Left 18 Homeless

WGRZ Photo. Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield, Jr.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police say they have made an arrest in connection to an early-morning fire on Bailey Avenue near Littell Avenue.

The fire, which official say has been ruled an arson, caused 18 people who lived in the apartments to lose their homes and belongings.

Firefighters said it was amazing no one was hurt.

Police have not released the name of the person charged, but say the arrest was made with the help of State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms (ATF).

They identify the man as being 63 years old, and say he has been charged with arson, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief.

One resident told WGRZ-TV that he believed dispute between his neighbor, and that man's father, was at the root of the fire.

"The father of the kid that lived in the first apartment next to me threw a cocktail bomb at the building," claimed Rodney Rodriguez.

"Two weeks before this he tried to set the back door on fire....and he left a note on the door days before, that he was gonna blow the place up and then he did it for real. I never thought he’d cross that line, especially with his own son," Rodriguez said.

The fire happened just after 5 a.m. in the multi-unit building. There were heavy fire conditions when crews arrived at the scene.

Buffalo Fire said 18 people lived there -- 16 adults and two children. None were hurt. Firefighters say it's unclear how many people were actually home at the time. Some people had already exited on their own before crews got there. Firefighters searched the building as a precaution to ensure no one was trapped inside and unaccounted for.

They estimate damages to be $200,000 to the structure and $75,000 to the contents. Buffalo Fire commissioner Garnell Whitfield, Jr. said the front part of the building would be torn down immediately as a safety precaution.

You can help the 18 who lost their homes in the fire by visiting the Facebook group Helping One Another For Free.

