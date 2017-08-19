Areas near Kinzua Dam closed

Kinzua Dam (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

WARREN, PA - Several areas adjacent to Kinzua Dam are closed due to "an ongoing law enforcement issue," according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is in charge of the dam.

A message was posted on the Kinzua Dam official Facebook page on Aug. 17, and 2 On Your Side confirmed the closure is in effect until further notice.

The Army Corps office in Pittsburgh gave the directive to close several areas close to the dam after it received information from the Pennsylvania State Police. Officials wouldn't give a more detailed reason for the closure, but a park ranger said it was not because of a threat or structural or operational concerns.

The areas that are currently closed include the dam parking lot, dam pedestrian access area, visitor information center parking lot, visitor information center building, and downstream picnic area. There are temporary barricades in place to keep people out.

No time frame was given for when those areas will reopen.

A park ranger tells 2 On Your Side all marinas are open, and the order isn't affecting boating access, campgrounds, or the downstream viewing platform or boat launch. Officials say there is no safety concern for visitors.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV