ARCADE, N.Y. -- A Wyoming County historic railroad celebrated a milestone Saturday.

The Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and the Arcade Area Chamber of Commerce hosted an event to mark 100 years of the Arcade and Attica Railroad being in operation.

The railway hosted 2-hour round trip train rides in cars pulled by the steam engine and guests were invited to enjoy some cake and refreshments at the Curriers station.

