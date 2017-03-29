April Usually Signals Switch to Sunnier Days

WGRZ Graphic (Photo: Hazlitt, Shannon)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- We all know that the end of winter can be difficult if not frustrating in this area. The air is finally starting to warm up, any remaining ice on the lake is melting, but those gray skies hang on tough.

March was no exception with only three days staying mostly sunny. Every other day saw blue skies at least halfway blocked out by cloudiness. This month only averages two days of sunshine to begin with in the Buffalo area.

That number doubles as we flip the calendar to April. It's typical to have four to five days in April that are filled with sun. That doesn't count those days we deem "partly sunny" where indeed we may still see a decent amount of blue sky.

Why the change? A lot of it has to do with the wind direction. During the winter months, air tends to move in from our cool neighbors to the north and west. As it passes over Lake Erie, that air rises and clouds form across Western New York.

In spring and summer, the winds turn more to the southwest, bringing milder air while the lakes stay cooler. Moisture from the lake gets pushed more to the north and the chilly lake waters promote stable, sinking air which cuts off those pesky clouds.

Hang in there folks, brighter days lay ahead!

© 2017 WGRZ-TV