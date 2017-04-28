Anthem & Cigna merger denied

WASHINGTON, D.C.— A federal appeals court on Friday left in place a decision blocking Anthem Inc.'s bid to buy rival health insurer Cigna Corp, saying that a bigger company is not better for consumers.

The 2-1 decision upholds a federal judge's ruling in February that said the proposed $48 billion acquisition would reduce competition in the concentrated insurance market.

Anthem argued the merger would save $2.4 billion in medical costs and lead to lower consumer premiums. But the Justice Department said Anthem had no real plan to reach those savings. The government sued last summer to block the deal amid concerns over its effect on prices and consumer choices.

The ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit likely dooms the merger effort that lasted nearly two years. Even Cigna has soured on the deal, filing a separate lawsuit seeking a $1.85 billion termination fee from Anthem and billions more in damages that include the amount Cigna shareholders would have received if the merger hadn't failed.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman released the following statement:

“[Friday's] decision is a win for consumers in New York and across the country. We are very pleased that the Court of Appeals agreed with the District Court’s finding that this merger would violate antitrust laws by substantially lessening competition in commercial health insurance markets, likely leading to increased health insurance premiums and reduced quality and innovation. I again thank my federal and state partners for their work to protect patients and ensure that competition in the health insurance industry remains vibrant across the country.”



