Another teen dies from Kensington Ave crash

BUFFALO, NY -- Buffalo Police confirm a 14-year-old girl injured in an accident on Buffalo's East Side last Wednesday, has died.

14-year-old Aniyah Lewis has died, almost a week after she was a passenger in a car that crashed into a tree on Kensington Avenue.

The 17-year-old driver of the car involved in the accident, Zaire Abernathy, died at the scene.

Two other girls who were not in the car at the time were also hurt.

