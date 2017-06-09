Another Surgery for Boy Bitten by Dog

Photo of boy who was attacked, courtesy of father Ken Mitchell.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The boy attacked by two Rottweilers in Niagara Falls earlier this week is having another surgery Friday afternoon to repair damage to the back of his head.

His mother tells 2 On Your Side the secondary surgery is to clean out the wound more thoroughly and attempt initial reconstruction. She said his initial surgery was to stop bleeding and tend to immediate critical injuries. Friday's surgery is taking place at Women and Children's Hospital.

The boy was taken to Gates Vascular Institute by ambulance Thursday so doctors could places stents in his neck. The attack damaged arteries in his neck, and the procedure allows him to get more adequate blood flow to his brain. He is also on blood thinners to help. Doctors are also concerned about a potential stroke.

He remains in a medically induced coma. Doctors brought him out of the coma for a short time Thursday morning to check brain function. His mother said he began moving too much, so doctors sedated him again for his own safety and comfort.

The boy has more than 200 stitches and staples. His mother said he was bitten all over his body, but the most extensive injuries are to his head and face. Doctors had to sew his eyelids and reattach part of his ear. In her words, his head was "shredded."

The boy's mother said she doesn't blame the dogs' owner - a friend who she considers to be like family. She said she wasn't able to sleep until the dogs were euthanized.

She said her main focus is her son's health. She hasn't left his side since he was brought to the hospital. She said she is "never leaving him alone ever again."

