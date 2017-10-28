WGRZ
Annual Halloween on Hertel

Halloween on Hertel held today

WGRZ 10:37 PM. EDT October 28, 2017

BUFFALO, NY —The annual Halloween on Hertel event was held on Saturday.

The event gave families a chance to go trick-or-treating during the day.

Several businesses along Hertel took part by handing out candy and other goodies.

