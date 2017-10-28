Close Annual Halloween on Hertel Halloween on Hertel held today WGRZ 10:37 PM. EDT October 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BUFFALO, NY —The annual Halloween on Hertel event was held on Saturday.The event gave families a chance to go trick-or-treating during the day.Several businesses along Hertel took part by handing out candy and other goodies. © 2017 WGRZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man hurt after vehicle collapses on him Forensic team will investigate human remains Body pulled out of Niagara river in Lewiston REPORTS; JENNIFER LAWRENCE LANDS IN BUFFALO Man in critical condition after ATV crash Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown 96 YEAR OLD WOMAN ATTACKED IN HER HOME Top Father's Day Flash Sale - The Deal Guy Body Found In The Woods In North Collins Erie County Sheriff's update investigation on human remains found More Stories BPD makes arrest in strangulation death Oct 28, 2017, 4:32 p.m. Police prep for Halloween weekend shenanigans Oct 28, 2017, 11:17 p.m. One Man Killed in Niagara Falls Shooting Oct 28, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs