NIAGARA FALLS, NY — Just a day before the current Bills take the field in their season-opener, Saturday was the alumni's day to shine.

The annual Buffalo Bills Alumni Association's VIP gala was held at the Seneca Niagara Events Center, which is part of the three-day Bills alumni weekend.

The gala works to raise money for the Bills Alumni Association which then distributes those funds to several local charities.

This year's theme is "kick the habit" and a portion of the proceeds will go to help in the battle against opioid addiction.

