Announcement expected on ridesharing Monday

Created with logo permissions by WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Monday morning, State Senator Michael Ranzenhofer along with Visit Buffalo Niagara will be announcing major developments in his efforts to expedite ride-sharing in Western New York.

Last week, Ranzenhofer intorduced legislation to allow ridesharing like Uber and Lyft to start operating here before the 4th of July holiday weekend.

As of now, ride-sharing services will not be available until July 9.

The announcement will be held at Canalside near the corner of Hanover Street and Marine Drive.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV