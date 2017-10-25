Anchor Bar opening Niagara Falls location

NIAGARA FALLS, NY — After more than 50 years of the Anchor Bar being offered in the Queen City, now the Cataract City will have its own wing spot.

Anchor Bar announced Wednesday that it will open a 5,000-square-foot restaurant inside the Holiday Inn Niagara Falls.

Anchor Bar is planning an official opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 16.

When it opens, it will be the restaurant chain’s eleventh location. It will feature a breakfast menu — the only location offering breakfast right now is the one at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport.

