AMVETS Riders host Pledge of Allegiance Ceremony

BLASDELL, NY — Several AMVETS riders joined Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw and Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard for a pledge of allegiance ceremony at the AMVETS Riders Post 897 on Sunday.

According to organizers, the ceremony was meant to support the flag, the country and all veterans.

"I think it's incredibly important to let people know we live in the greatest country in the world," Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw said. "America is the greatest country in the world. And we just wanted to play a small part in honoring America, and saying while others may protest, we're gonna honor Old Glory, the American flag, and what that flag represents."

