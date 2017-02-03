Amish teen killed in logging accident

CONEWANGO, N.Y. - The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's office says an Amish teen was killed in a buggy accident Friday morning.
Sheriff's deputies say the 14-year-old boy and his father were on a logging rig being pulled by horses on Northeast Road.
That's when the buggy hit a ravine and the boy was ejected. He was then run over as the horses continued to pull the rig and a heavy log.
Deputies say it appears to have been just a tragic accident. No charges are expected.
(© 2017 WGRZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs