Amish teen killed in logging accident

CONEWANGO, N.Y. - The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's office says an Amish teen was killed in a buggy accident Friday morning.

Sheriff's deputies say the 14-year-old boy and his father were on a logging rig being pulled by horses on Northeast Road.

That's when the buggy hit a ravine and the boy was ejected. He was then run over as the horses continued to pull the rig and a heavy log.

Deputies say it appears to have been just a tragic accident. No charges are expected.

