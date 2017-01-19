Amherst's Planning Board debates Westwood site

Westwood Country Club property (Photo: WGRZ)

AMHERST, N.Y. - The owners of the former Westwood County Club in Amherst were back in front of the planning board Thursday night to discuss their proposal for a new mixed-use neighborhood.

Mensch Capital Partners wants to re-zone 146 acres of land to be developed into residential, commercial, and retail space. The developers say they're working closely with the community to address concerns over things like traffic and the amount of green space.

"We have a lot of hope based on the feedback we've received from neighbors and others that we're moving in the right direction. That the number of concerns keep shrinking down. And that we're well on a path to finding a resolution," said Andrew Shavel with Mesch Capital Partners.

No decision was made at Thursday's planning board meeting. The board hopes to make a ruling on the project next month.

