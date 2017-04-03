Amherst Town Supervisor Race taking shape

WGRZ Photo/Franco Ardito (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Franco Ardito)

AMHERST, N.Y. -- The race for Amherst's next town supervisor is taking shape.

Local Democrats endorsed Brian Kulpa Monday night.

He is currently the Mayor of Williamsville.

Kulpa announced his candidacy earlier this year for the seat that will be vacant because Supervisor Doctor Barry Weinstein cannot run again with the term limits.

As for who Kulpa may face, a Republican source tells us Amherst Town Clerk Marjory Jaeger will announce her candidacy soon. It's possible the GOP may endorse her.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV