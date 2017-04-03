WGRZ
Amherst Town Supervisor Race Taking Shape

WGRZ 12:04 AM. EDT April 04, 2017

AMHERST, N.Y. -- The race for Amherst's next town supervisor is taking shape. 

Local Democrats endorsed Brian Kulpa Monday night. 

He is currently the Mayor of Williamsville. 

Kulpa announced his candidacy earlier this year for the seat that will be vacant because Supervisor Doctor Barry Weinstein cannot run again with the term limits. 

As for who Kulpa may face, a Republican source tells us Amherst Town Clerk Marjory Jaeger will announce her candidacy soon. It's possible the GOP may endorse her. 

