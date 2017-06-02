Amherst Police respond to fatal cyclist crash

Police lights.

AMHERST, N.Y. -- A male cyclist suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a 2014 Honda Friday afternoon, Amherst Police say.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of North French Road. The cyclist sustained multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The cyclist's name, and the name of the female driver of the 2014 Honda, are not being released at this time, pending the notification of their families, police say.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and police have not released any charges filed against the driver. Officials ask that anyone with information call the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.

