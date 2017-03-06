Amherst Police investigating bank robbery

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. -- Monday, Amherst Police responded to the KeyBank located at 5200 Main Street, where a suspect allegedly robbed the bank.

Police say the unidentified man entered the bank, presented the teller with a note demanding money and left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash on foot, but possibly got into a dark colored SUV and left the area.

Amherst Police are looking for a white male, between the ages of 45-55. He's also described as having a medium build with grey hair standing at 5’10” tall. He was last seen wearing a black coat, orange safety vest and a yellow construction-style hard-hat.

Anyone who has seen this man or has information regarding this incident is asked to contact that Amherst Police Detective Bureau at (716) 689-1329.