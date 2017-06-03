Amherst Police identify cyclist in fatal crash

The location of a fatal cyclist accident on North French Road, Amherst Police say. WGRZ Photo/Ben Read (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Ben Read)

AMHERST, NY - Amherst Police have identified the cyclist and driver involved in Friday's fatal crash.

Keith K. Nowak, 46, of Depew was hit at 4:40 p.m. Friday on the 4000 block of North French Road by a 2014 Honada. Nowak sustained multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the driver of the vehicle as Barbara Smith of Amherst.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and police have not released any charges filed against Smith. Officials ask that anyone with information call the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV