Amherst outage affecting 1,800 customers

Photo: National Grid Outage Map

AMHERST, N.Y. -- About 1,803 customers are without power in Amherst due to an outage, according to National Grid's Outage Map.

The outage began at 6:21 p.m. and it is focused in the area of North Bailey and Youngmann Expressway.

The estimated restoration time is 8:30 p.m.

A cause of the outage has not been provided.

In addition, about 344 customers are affected by two outages in the Buffalo area, near the Clinton Street and Fillmore Ave intersection, according to the outage map. 9 p.m. is the estimated restoration time for this outage.

