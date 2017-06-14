Teacher charged with endangering minor

Photo: Amherst Police (Photo: Photo: Amherst Police)

AMHERST, N.Y. -- Amherst Police say an Amherst man faces charges after allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a young victim.

Scott Schaefer, 43, is charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor and Disseminating Indecent Materials to a minor. The victim's age has not been released.

Catholic Diocese of Buffalo confirmed to 2 On Your Side that Schaefer is a teacher at St. Gregory the Great School. He has been placed on administrative leave.

Schaefer was arraigned Wednesday in the Amherst Town court. He was taken to the Erie County Holding Center in lieu of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

Amherst Police say the district attorney's office is involved with the investigation.

St. Gregory the Great School released this statement:

Late Tuesday afternoon Amherst Police notified St. Gregory the Great School that teacher Scott Schaeffer has been arrested and criminally charged. Mr. Schaefer has been placed on administrative leave. This is an ongoing investigation and we cannot comment further at this time. We stress that, as always, the safety and security of our students is our top priority.



