Amherst launches property assessment project

WGRZ Photo

AMHERST, N.Y. -- Property owners in the town of Amherst are getting a notice in the mail this week with an updated property value assessment.

The town recently performed its first town-wide assessment equity project since 2009.

Amherst's assessor David Marrano tells us that while your taxes may change as the result of the project, that's really not the main reason for the new numbers.

"That's really what we're trying to do. We're not trying to raise taxes or lower taxes. We're trying to make sure that we've got the right value on your property so when we split up the tax levy pie, you're paying your fair share of that tax pie," he said.

Starting March 6th you can schedule an appointment with the town if you want to challenge the evaluation for your property.

(© 2017 WGRZ)