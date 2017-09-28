Amherst car chase ends in Kenmore crash

Car chase crash on Kenmore Avenue

KENMORE, NY - Crews are on the scene of a crash in Kenmore, where a truck slammed through the front part of one house and damaged a second.

It all started with a police chase in Amherst. Police there say they attempted to stop a white truck for speeding along Niagara Falls Blvd. The driver did not stop and the chase began.

The chase led police to Kenmore Avenue near Genoa Place where the truck lost control. The vehicle first ran into a one story house, and then hit a two story house next door before finally coming to a stop in front of a third home.

Police say the driver then got out of the truck and tried to run, but he was tased by officers.

Both the driver and a passenger of the truck were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver will face charges.

Police say no one inside the home was injured.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV