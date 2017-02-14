Ambulance involved in fatal Dunkirk crash

Contributor Photo/Justin Gould (Photo: Contributor Photo/Justin Gould)

DUNKIRK, N.Y. -- State Police say a 77-year-old man was killed Tuesday in a Dunkirk accident involving an ambulance.

The crash happened on State Route 5. Police say the EmergyCare Ambulance was traveling eastbound on State Route 5 when it left the road, hit a ditch and then struck a culvert.

The ambulance was transporting Arthur R. McArthur, 77, of Dunkirk from University at Pittsburgh Medical Center in Erie Pa. to a nursing home in Chautauqua County. McArthur was killed at the scene.

The 49-year-old ambulance driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

State Police are still investigating the accident.

