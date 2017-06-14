Amazon confirms Lancaster sortation center

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

LANCASTER, N.Y. -- A recognizable company is opening a facility in Lancaster, and bringing hundreds of job opportunities.

Wednesday, Amazon confirmed it is launching a "sortation" center in Lancaster.

"This will be our second customer fulfillment facility in the state, and we look forward to creating hundreds of jobs to help us better serve customers," said Amazon Public Relation's Lauren Lynch via an emailed statement.

She explained a "sortation center" is a facility where associates sort customer packages that come from fulfillment centers by zip code. This allows for faster delivery options, such as delivery on Sundays.

Lynch also said Lancaster was chosen due to the "abundance" of talent found in New York State and its proximity to customers.

Johanna Coleman, Lancaster Town Supervisor, says she believes this is great news for the town.

Lynch says the new Amazon facility is scheduled to open later this year.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV