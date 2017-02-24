Alleged kidnapping case heading to grand jury

Francis O'Donnell

OLEAN, N.Y. - The case against an Olean man accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her in his apartment for a month will now head to a grand jury.

The Olean Police told Two On Your Side the case against Francis O'Donnell, 61, is now in the hands of the Cattaraugus County District Attorney's office. No court dates have been scheduled.

O'Donnell was scheduled to have a felony hearing on Friday morning that was canceled.

O'Donnell is accused of keeping a 35-year-old woman in his apartment on North Union Street. The woman went missing on January 12 and was rediscovered on February 13th at Olean General Hospital.

Two On Your Side is not naming the woman because there is the possibility she was the victim of a sexual assault. On Wednesday, we learned the woman was extradited to McKean County, Pennsylvania in connection with an unrelated case, according to the Cattaraugus County District Attorney's office.

Olean police say the whole thing may have started at the public library in early January, where the woman was allegedly outside. O'Donnell asked if she wanted a ride, and somehow they ended up at his apartment.

O'Donnell said she asked to stay with him for a few days, but the alleged victim says that's not true. The woman claimed she was assaulted, but O'Donnell denied that according to police.

