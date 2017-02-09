University at Buffalo. WGRZ File Photo

BUFFALO, NY-- University at Buffalo officials say a student's claim of being assaulted on campus is false.

The female student originally claimed that she was assaulted on Monday, February 6th by two black males near Core Rd. near the Millard Fillmore Academic Center on the Ellicott Complex.

Investigators were unable to find any evidence to support the woman's claims, and the woman later admitted the story was false.

“This incident created an atmosphere of concern on campus, and we think it is important for everybody at UB to know that we have determined that the alleged crime never took place,” said University Police Chief Gerald Schoenle.

The case has been forwarded to the Erie County District Attorney's for review, as well as UB's Office of Judicial Affairs and Student Advocacy.

