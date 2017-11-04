Allegany Co. man arrested after 282 pot plants found

NEW HUDSON, NY — An Allegany County man is facing a list of charges after 282 marijuana plants and nearly 50 items of stolen property were found in his home, according to New York State Police.

A search warrant was executed at the residence of Christopher E. Herron, 36 of New Hudson, NY on Thursday after multiple burglary complaints in the area.

Authorities seized nearly 50 items of stolen property that were found hidden in various areas of the home. While conducting the search warrant, an apparent marijuana growing operation was discovered in a secret room in the garage area of the home.

According to State Police, 282 marijuana plants were discovered, as well as about four ounces of processed marijuana and various other drug paraphernalia.

Herron has been charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of criminal possession of stolen property, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, unlawful growing of cannabis, criminal possession of marijuana and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

As a result of Herron’s arrest, six criminal cases involving the State Police are now closed.

Herron was arraigned in the Town of Friendship Court. Herron was remanded to Allegany County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail and $150,000 bond.

