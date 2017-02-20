All clear at JCC sites following bomb threat

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The all clear was given at the Amherst Jewish Community Center after a bomb threat was phoned in Monday morning.

The Buffalo location was evacuated and searched as a precaution, police say.

The Amherst Police Department says the threat was phoned in at about 11:15 a.m.

People at both sites were evacuated to safe locations while police and K-9 units searched both buildings. The incident is similar to threats made to Jewish Community Centers across the country in recent weeks.

The center's Executive Director, Rick Zakalik, sent out the following statement to reassure those affected:

Along with a number of JCCs throughout the country the Buffalo JCC received a bomb threat today. Proper protocols were followed, the buildings were evacuated to safe locations and we have received an all clear from law enforcement authorities at both buildings. We have resumed normal operations. We are very proud of the efficient and professional actions of our staff and we are grateful to local law enforcement agencies who assisted our staff. We are also grateful to our members who cooperated in the evacuation in a very timely fashion.

People were allowed to return to the buildings after a search of the two buildings turned up nothing.

