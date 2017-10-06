Albion teen accused of making bomb threat

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

ALBION, NY — A 16-year-old Albion High School student is facing a first-degree felony after police say he made a bomb threat Thursday.

The Albion Police Department worked with school officials to determine that the threat made against the school was false and that there was no danger to students, staff or school facilities.

The male student, whose name was not revealed, has been charged with felony first-degree falsely reporting an incident.

The teen was taken into custody and arraigned in the Town of Albion Court and released on house arrest.

He will reappear in court on Oct. 18. at 9 a.m.

