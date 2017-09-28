Albion Police go above and beyond for boy with Lymphoma

Photo: Albion Police

ALBION, NY — The Albion Police Department went above and beyond to support a six-year-old with Lymphoblastic Lymphoma.

Six-year-old William "Liam" Willians was diagnosed with Stage 3 T-Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma this past July. Members of the Albion Police Department visited Liam at his home in Akron and brought with them a patrol car and other equipment for him to enjoy.

"It was an honor for officers to give Liam joy and excitement during their visit and for his focus be on something other than his illness, even for just a short time, Albion Police said in a statement. "Liam has a long road ahead of him involving extended hospitalizations and treatments."

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Liam and his family.

A spaghetti dinner has been set up to benefit Liam. It will take place at the Akron Fire Hall located at 1 Main Street Akron on Sept. 30 from 4 to 8 p.m

Liam is the cousin of Albion officer Guy Burk, and because of that, has a love for law enforcement.

