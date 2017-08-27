Akron teen killed in car crash

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ALDEN, NY — A 17-year-old wrestler at Akron High School was killed in a car accident on Peters Corners Rd. in Alden.

Erie County Sheriff's spokesman Scott Zylka said deputies responded to a rollover accident Saturday morning at 12:49 a.m. When they arrived, the victim was pinned underneath the vehicle in a ditch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Crash Investigation Unit.

Below is an excerpt from a statement issued by the Akron School District on the tragic accident.

First and foremost, we extend our prayers and thoughts to his family, friends, team mates, and our student body, teachers and staff. At this time, we have no details for services. On Monday, we will have several counselors available throughout the day for students and parents. Please feel free to simply come to the High School cafe. Available in the cafe as well as on our website, is a guide for parents and students on dealing with the grief associated with such a loss. Of course, we are available beyond Monday to support the needs of all our students and parents. Thank you for your prayers and support. We cannot erase the pain, but together we can help our young men and women navigate this very difficult journey.

