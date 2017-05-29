Akron 'Fly-In' Breakfast and Demonstrations

Sarah Sudyn, Unit Leader of the Buffalo Heritage Squadron. WGRZ Photo/Mike Luksch (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Mike Luksch)

AKRON, N.Y. -- The Civil Air Patrol at Akron Airport held a fly-in, drive-in, and walk-in pancake breakfast Monday for Memorial Day.

It was held in partnership with the Buffalo Heritage Squadron, which offered a weapons demonstration and a close-up look at a World War II plane.

Buffalo Heritage Squadron is part of a nationwide group that helps show history through the use of old aircraft.

"As a whole, we own 166 flying-condition World War II aircraft," said Sarah Sudyn, Unit Leader of the Buffalo Heritage Squadron. "It's kind of keeping living history flying. We want to maintain and keep that history flying and make sure that we educate people on the history of the freedom of America."

This was the first year of the Memorial Day breakfast, a tradition they hope to continue every year.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV