Air Force member from Dansville killed in Middle East

Alexandria Gleason-Morrow (Photo: Provided)

A Dansville High School graduate was killed this week in a non-combat operation in the Middle East.

Alexandria Gleason-Morrow, 25, was a service member in the U.S. Air Force and was killed Tuesday in Jordan, according to the Livingston County Board of Supervisors. The Department of Defense has not yet released details about Gleason-Morrow's death. She was the mother of two young children and graduated from Dansville Senior High School in 2009.

The county's Veterans Service Agency on Saturday will lay a wreath at the Veterans Memorial in Dansville at Gleason-Morrow's memory. Members of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars attend the ceremony to honor her. The event is open to the public.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved