AG taking on robo-call voicemail petition

Woman Typing Phone Message On Social Network At Night (Photo: diego_cervo, Diego Cervo)

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York's attorney general is taking on telemarketers who want to fill up your voicemail inbox.

Eric Schneiderman was one of four AG's who wrote a letter to the FCC Monday, asking it to block a petition by a marketing group that wants to be allowed to send robo-calls right to your voicemail without your phone ringing.

Their proposal says this would let them leave messages without the inconvenience of your phone ringing.

But Schneiderman and others say it prevents you from blocking robo-calls and could rack up costs for pre-paid phone users, who have to pay to check their messages.

