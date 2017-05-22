WGRZ
AG asks White House for oil train rules

AG Schneiderman Asks WH For Oil Train Rules

May 22, 2017

NEW YORK STATE -- New York's top prosecutor wants the White House to protect communities from oil trains. 

2 On Your Side has told you about the issue before, with lawmakers complaining about trains filled with oil that can be a risk for de-railing and causing huge fires. 

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and his counterparts are calling on the president to more closely regulate the trains so they're at less of a risk of exploding. 

