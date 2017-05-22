AG asks White House for oil train rules

A train tanker car. WGRZ File Photo (Photo: WGRZ File Photo)

NEW YORK STATE -- New York's top prosecutor wants the White House to protect communities from oil trains.

2 On Your Side has told you about the issue before, with lawmakers complaining about trains filled with oil that can be a risk for de-railing and causing huge fires.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and his counterparts are calling on the president to more closely regulate the trains so they're at less of a risk of exploding.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV