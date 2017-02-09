TRENDING VIDEOS
-
2 Investigates: The Cost To Police Walmart
-
3-alarm fire at Southtowns Fireplace
-
Waiting for information, after man dies during encounter with Buffalo police
-
Hundreds Attend Second Pipeline Hearing
-
Can you do this?
-
Refugee Families Continue Arriving In WNY
-
Fire damages home in Newfane
-
New Technology Improves Home Security
-
Looking back at the big moments of the Olympics
-
2017 Buffalo Auto Show Opens Tomorrow
More Stories
-
Appeals court blocks Trump travel banFeb. 9, 2017, 6:41 p.m.
-
Lake Effect Snow Advisory for Chautauqua Co.Feb. 9, 2017, 12:26 p.m.
-
Cuomo unconvinced on legalizing potFeb. 9, 2017, 3:48 p.m.