The African Union flag raised in Niagara Falls Wednesday. WGRZ Photo/Scott B. May

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- The City of Niagara Falls recognized the start of Black History Month with a special tribute Wednesday.

City leaders gathered to raise the African Union Flag outside City Hall.

Wednesday marked the first time the flag of the African Union has gone up outside City Hall in the Falls.

