BUFFALO, NY — A local advocate, who has been personally been impacted by the opioid crisis, says he is disappointed in President Donald Trump declaration of the opioid crisis as a public health crisis.

Avi Israel is the president and founder of Save The Michaels of the World, Inc. The organization was established after Israel's 20-year-old son, Michael David Israel, committed suicide after being addicted to opioids.

The president declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency on Thursday.

The president declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency on Thursday.

