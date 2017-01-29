Activists gather for Water is Life Walk

A Water is Life Walk was held Sunday from Niagara Square to Canalside. WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington. (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- While protests were taking place across the country Sunday against President Donald Trump's executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., several organizations in Buffalo organized a protest with a different focus.

They participated in a Water is Life Walk, calling for the protection of water, the environment, and indigenous peoples.

Participants from organizations including Buffalo Supports Standing Rock Water Protectors and the Interfaith Peace Network walked from Niagara Square to Canalside starting at 1 p.m.

Clarence Seneca, a protestor, said he decided to join the event in Buffalo to answer the call of standing up for women and "Mother Earth," as he had done for Dakota Access Pipeline protests out in North Dakota.

"Out there we became aware of the overall problem of the poisoning of the water all over the world," he said.

Event organizer Victoria Ross, Executive Director of the Western New York Peace Center, said the walk is a reaction to the government's support of the fossil fuel industry, which President Trump's administration has greatly increased, most recently by signing orders to revive the Dakota Access and Keystone pipelines.

"It's just ratcheted up to such a degree, the threat has activated people," she said. "In terms of the threats to the people, and to the climate."

